‘Navalny won't be allowed to die in prison’

Hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "will not be allowed to die in prison", the Russian ambassador in London told the BBC on Sunday.

The 44-year-old, president Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent, began a hunger strike on 31 March to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands.

"Of course, he will not be allowed to die in prison, but I can say that Navalny, he behaves like a hooligan," said ambassador Andrei Kelin.

"His public purpose, all of that, is to attract attention for him also -- by saying that today his left hand is sick. Tomorrow his leg is sick."