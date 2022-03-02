Nearly 836,000 refugees have fled Ukraine conflict: UN

The number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has surged to nearly 836,000, United Nations figures showed Wednesday, as fighting intensified on day seven of Russia's invasion.

In all, 835,928 people have fled across the country's borders, according to the website of UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

That marks a huge jump from the 677,000 announced Tuesday afternoon by the organisation's chief Filippo Grandi. More than half have headed west into Poland, according to tallies completed up to Tuesday.