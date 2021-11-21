Netherlands rocked by second night of Covid riots

"These people out here are protesting about 2G and the lockdown," Hague pizza shop owner Ferdi Yilmaz told AFP. "They are angry about it."

Yilmaz said police had dragged several people out of his shop, smashed the glass in its front door and hit him on the hand "for no reason."

Police arrested several people in the working class Schilderswijk neighbourhood of The Hague, with plainclothes officers at one point dragging a woman out of a car, AFP correspondents saw.

Five police officers were injured, with one taken to hospital suffering concussion and two suffering hearing damage from loud fireworks, The Hague police said in a statement.

A rock thrown by rioters smashed the window of a passing ambulance carrying a patient, they said.

Separately supporters broke into two first division football matches in the western city of Alkmaar and the eastern city of Almelo, between AZ-NEC and Heracles-Fortuna Sittard, which are being played without fans because of Covid restrictions.

The games were stopped for several minutes, Dutch media said.