UK deputy PM resigns after most bullying claims upheld

UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab announced his resignation on Friday after bullying claims against him were upheld in a report, a fresh political shock for Britain's Conservatives.

Raab's resignation gives prime minister Rishi Sunak a headache some two weeks before local elections at which the Conservatives are expected to lose seats.

He is also battling to claw back a chasm of lost ground to the main opposition Labour party before a general election next year.

Raab, who stood in for former prime minister Boris Johnson as he battled Covid in 2020, had promised to quit if any claims against him were upheld.

But even though he was cleared of most of the allegations, he blasted the conclusions of a lawyer-led inquiry.

"Whilst I feel duty-bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me," he wrote in a resignation letter.

"I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

The bar for bullying was set so low, he said, that "it will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change".