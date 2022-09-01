Gorbachev funeral to be held in Moscow on Saturday: Agencies

The press service of the Gorbachev Foundation told Interfax that the ceremony will take place between 10:00 and 14:00 Moscow time (0700 and 1100 GMT) and will be open to all.
The same day, Gorbachev will be buried at the prestigious Novodevichy cemetery, Irina added.
A source close to the Gorbachev family had earlier told news agency TASS that he would be buried next to his wife Raisa.
Officials were yet to announce whether Gorbachev would have a state funeral or if President Vladimir Putin would be in attendance.