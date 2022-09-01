Gorbachev funeral to be held in Moscow on Saturday: Agencies

The funeral of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev -- who has died at the age of 91 -- will take place in Moscow on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing Gorbachev's daughter and his foundation.

The ceremony will be held on September 3 in the Moscow Hall of Columns, historically used for funeral services of high officials, including Joseph Stalin in 1953, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Gorbachev's daughter Irina.