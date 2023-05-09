Paris police under fire over neo-Nazi rally

The Paris police force and France’s interior minister faced questions and criticism Monday over why a march of around 600 neo-Nazis through the streets of the capital was authorised at the weekend.

The annual rally Saturday by far-right extremists dressed in black came as authorities clamp down on protesters banging saucepans against the government, with new restrictions put in place Monday to prevent President Emmanuel Macron from being drowned out by the noise during speeches.

The march saw several hundred men from far-right groups march with flags and chant slogans to commemorate the death of a far-right activist, Sebastien Deyzieu, in 1994.