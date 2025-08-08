UK minister Rushanara Ali resigns over increased rents she charged

Britain’s minister for dealing with homelessness, Rushanara Ali, resigned from the government on Thursday after it was revealed that she had considerably hiked the rent at a property she owns.

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer you my resignation as a minister,” said Ali, under-secretary of state for homelessness in the Labour government, in her letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Her resignation came a day after the I-Paper daily reported she had given four tenants four months to leave a London house she owned and then leased it again a few weeks later with the rent more than 700 pounds ($940) higher.