Outcome of presidential vote not clear: French Prime Minister

Le Pen is challenging incumbent centrist Macron in the election, with opinion polls showing Macron edging ahead in next Sunday’s second round vote.
Macron and Le Pen are seeking to attract voters who backed far-left leader Jean Luc Melenchon, after he came third in the first round on 10 April with about 22 per cent of the vote.
Melenchon’s party has given no voting instructions for the runoff after its internal consultations showed most people would abstain or submit a blank vote on 24 April, adding to uncertainty over the outcome.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio that Le Pen would “hand France’s sovereignty to Vladimir Putin and to Russia” if she was elected, after she previously voiced admiration for the Russian president.
“I heard Marine Le Pen’s international policy proposals ... This is the end of French sovereignty,” he said, adding that her victory would lead to an alliance with Putin, a lack of NATO protection and cutting ties with Germany.