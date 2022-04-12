Over 870,000 who fled war have returned: Ukraine

Ukraine's border force said Tuesday that more than 870,000 people who fled abroad since the start of the war have returned to the country, including a growing number of women and children.

Spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that currently 25,000 to 30,000 Ukrainians are returning each day.

He said more women, children and elderly were among those coming back than in the early days of the conflict when those arriving had been almost exclusively men returning to fight the Russian invasion.