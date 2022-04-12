Over 870,000 who fled war have returned: Ukraine

"They say they see that the situation is safer, especially in the western regions and they can no longer stay abroad," Demchenko told journalists.
"They are ready to return to the country and stay here."
The shift comes after Russia's battered forces retreated late last month from near the capital Kyiv in preparation for ramping up their offensive in the east of the country.
Ukraine's interior ministry said on April 3 that 537,000 people had returned to the country.
The UN says that overall more than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the attack on 24 February, in Europe's fastest growing refugees crisis since World War II.
The vast majority of those who left crossed into neighbouring EU states Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and non-EU member Moldova.
Refugee agency UNHCR said Tuesday that 4,615,830 Ukrainians had fled since Russia invaded on February 24 -- a figure up 68,095 from Monday.
"Even though the numbers of people crossing the borders has declined significantly, those who have been crossing we've noticed have been in a more vulnerable state, have had lesser means and have also had less of a plan as to where they might go," UNHCR spokesman Matt Saltmarsh said in Geneva.
Women and children account for 90 per cent of those who have left Ukraine, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up and unable to leave.