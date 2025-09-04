Immigration opposition fuels English national flag frenzy

Bitter debate about immigration in the United Kingdom has triggered a new trend of flying English and British flags in a vivid show of patriotism spearheaded in part by far-right figures.

Usually flown only for royal celebrations or at sporting tournaments, the flags have been appearing on motorway bridges, lampposts and other spots in villages, towns and cities across England.

Some behind the campaign claim hundreds of thousands of St George’s and Union Jacks have gone up, while roundabouts and road crossings have even been painted with the red and white colours of England’s national flag.

“We didn’t expect it to go so big, but it’s really happening,” Carla Kennedy, from Worcester in Western England, told AFP.

The 42-year-old is part of a group, Worcester Patriots, that has erected hundreds of St George’s flags.