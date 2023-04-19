US reporter denied bail as Russia steps up pressure on opponents

US reporter Evan Gershkovich was on Tuesday denied bail as he appeared at a Moscow court for alleged espionage in a case that has drawn international condemnation.

Wearing jeans and a blue checked shirt, Gershkovich crossed his arms and smiled before the start of the appeal—the first partly open hearing against his pre-trial detention.

His request for release on bail was turned down, with the judge saying his detention would “remain in place, without any changes”.

“All understood. Thank you very much,” Gershkovich was heard telling the judge from inside the defendant’s glass cage.

Handcuff marks were visible on his hands.

His publication, the Wall Street Journal, said “while we expected this development, it is nonetheless disappointing.”

“He has a fighting spirit. He’s working out and he knows that people are supporting him,” Maria Korchagina, one of his lawyers, told AFP after the hearing.