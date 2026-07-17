Andy Burnham becomes UK Labour leader; next stop - prime minister

Andy Burnham, nicknamed the 'King of the North', was elected leader of Britain's governing Labour Party on Friday, the final step before becoming its seventh prime minister in a decade on a pledge to thwart the rise of the populist Reform UK.

At a 'special conference' on Friday, Burnham, who earned the regal moniker for his determination as mayor of Greater Manchester to defend the region's interests, said he was ready for power and would work to offer hope to people in "forgotten places everywhere".

"We are united and we put the power that comes from that unity at the service of people and places who have been waiting too long for politics to let them hope again," he told a room full of Labour lawmakers and party officials.

"And that's what we’re going to do, everybody, we’re going to give them hope back."