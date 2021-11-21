Poland says border crisis ‘greatest’ bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU’s eastern frontier, the “greatest attempt to destabilise Europe” since the Cold War.

Later Sunday the Polish head of government will meet his counterparts from the Baltic states—two of which also share a border with Belarus—to discuss the conflict, before visiting other EU capitals this week.

Belarusian president Alexander “Lukashenko launched a hybrid war against the EU. This is (the) greatest attempt to destabilise Europe in 30 years,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.

“Poland will not yield to blackmail and will do everything to defend the EU’s borders.”