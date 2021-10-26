Post-Merkel parliament debuts, smashing diversity ceiling

But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany’s first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag’s powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the podium to Baerbel Bas—only the third woman to hold the post.

Meanwhile the new-look Bundestag boasts a number of firsts for the EU’s most populous nation, although activists say it still has far to go to truly reflect the rich tapestry of German society.

The first-ever black woman MP, Eritrean-born Awet Tesfaiesus, 47, will take her seat among the Greens’ parliamentary group.

Having arrived in Germany at age 10, Tesfaiesus went on to become a lawyer and has devoted her career to defending the rights of immigrants and asylum seekers.

“We need diversity in this country,” she told AFP. “We need people who have been victims of racism to be better represented.”