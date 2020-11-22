Protest against French bill to curb identification of police amid excessive use of force

Several thousand people protested in Paris on Saturday against a bill that would make it a crime to circulate an image of a police officer’s face with the intention that they should be harmed.

Supporters say police officers and their families need protection from harassment, both online and in person when off duty.

Opponents say the law would infringe journalists’ freedom to report, and make it harder to hold police accountable for abuses such as excessive use of force - a growing public concern. The offence would carry a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a 45,000-euro ($53,000) fine.