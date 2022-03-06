Putin blames Kyiv for failed Mariupol evacuations

Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a telephone call with the French president blamed Kyiv for failed civilian evacuations from the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol which is surrounded by Russian troops, the Kremlin said Sunday.

Putin "drew attention to the fact that Kyiv still does not fulfil agreements reached on this acute humanitarian issue," the Kremlin said in a statement, after two agreements to evacuate Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine fell through following allegations of ceasefire breaches.