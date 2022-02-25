Putin calls on Ukraine army to remove leadership in Kyiv

Ukraine's leadership are "acting like terrorists all over the world: they are hiding behind people in the hope of then blaming Russia for civilian casualties".

"It is known for a fact that this is happening on the recommendation of foreign consultants, primarily American advisers," Putin said.

Putin and top Russian officials have said Moscow's troops are only targeting ultra-nationalists in Ukraine.

Putin also praised Russian troops saying they were acting in a "courageous and professional manner".

"They are successfully solving the most important task of ensuring the security of our people and our Fatherland," Putin said.