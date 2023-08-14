Black Sea: Russian warship fires warning shots at cargo ship

A Russian warship Vasily Bykov fired warning shots and boarded a Palau-flagged cargo ship Sukru Okan in the Black Sea, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said its warship fired the warning shots when the dry cargo ship failed to respond to a request to stop for an inspection on Sunday.

"To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons," it said.

Russian soldiers boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter.

"After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail."

The ministry said cargo ship was heading towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail but Refinitiv shipping data showed shows the cargo vessel’s destination as the Romanian port of Sulina which is close to Izmail.