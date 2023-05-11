Finland's PM Sanna Marin files for divorce

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin, set to leave office after losing a general election, announced Wednesday that she and her husband have filed for divorce.

"We have filed for divorce together. We are grateful for the 19 years together," Marin said in an Instagram story.

She added that she is "still best friends" with her partner Markus Raikkonen, who shared the announcement on his own Instagram profile.

The pair have a five-year-old daughter and Marin said that "we will continue to spend time together as a family".