Montenegro holds parliamentary vote to secure reforms, EU path

Polling stations for the 540,000-strong electorate opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). First preliminary and unofficial results are expected about two hours later on the basis of a projection of results from a representative sample of polling stations.

The state election commission will then announce the final election results in coming days.

According to the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEM) polling organisation, voter turnout by 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) was 28.1 per cent.

Fifteen parties and alliances are competing for 81 parliamentary seats in the country of just over 620,000 people.