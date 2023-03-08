Russians claim control over Bakhmut's east, Ukrainians defiant

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Wednesday his forces had taken full control of the eastern part of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and NATO'S secretary general said it could all fall to the invading army in the next few days.

If Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's claim is true, it would mean Russian forces now control nearly half the city in their costly push to secure their first big victory in several months.

But as one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war ground on amid the ruins, Ukrainian defenders remained defiant.

Last week they appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat from Bakhmut, but Ukrainian military and political leaders now speak of hanging on to positions and inflicting as many casualties as possible on the Russians.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its Wednesday morning report: "The enemy, despite significant losses, continues to storm the town of Bakhmut."