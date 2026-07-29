Major wildfire stabilises in central Spain but rising temperatures bring new alerts

A major blaze in central Spain has stabilised, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Wednesday, in a rare reprieve as soaring temperatures in France and Spain increased the threat from wildfires in both countries.

Blazes have forced large-scale evacuations of people, scorched through forests and killed wildlife in Spain and France over the past days, and the minister had warned of "three tough days" ahead, with strong winds and high temperatures.

But Grande-Marlaska later said authorities had now lifted all evacuation and shelter-in-place orders in Avila province, though some curbs remained in parts of the Madrid area.

Authorities meanwhile warned of another fire in the northwestern Spanish province of Zamora. They issued an evacuation order for six towns and asked about 1,000 people to shelter in place.

Spain's weather agency AEMET said temperatures were expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in at least six regions, which have been placed on orange alert, the second-highest level.