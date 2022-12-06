Drone attacks oil tank at airfield inside Russia: Governor

A drone attack on an airfield in Russia's Kursk region set fire to an oil storage tank, a governor said on Tuesday, a day after Russia accused Ukraine of audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties from the attack and the fire was "localised". Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

Russia's defence ministry said earlier that Ukrainian drones attacked two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov in south-central Russia on Monday, killing three servicemen and wounding four, and damaging two aircraft.