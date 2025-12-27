Russian drones, missiles pound Ukraine before Zelenskiy-Trump meeting

Russia attacked Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine with missiles and drones on Saturday, ahead of what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said would be a key meeting with US President Donald Trump to work out a deal to end nearly four years of war.

Before the attacks, Zelenskiy said his talks in Florida on Sunday would focus on the territory to be controlled by each side after a halt to the fighting that began in February 2022 with President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Russia's smaller neighbour, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Explosions sounded in Kyiv as Ukraine's air defence units went into action, and the military said on the Telegram messaging app that missiles were being deployed. The air force said Russian drones were targeting the capital and regions in the northeast and south.

The attack was continuing at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and an air raid alert remained in effect in the capital, Reuters eyewitnesses said. At least eight people were wounded, Kyiv authorities said.