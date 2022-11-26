Russian shelling kills 15 in Kherson as Ukraine battles to restore power

Critical infrastructure
In the capital, where about half of residents were still without power two days after Russian strikes hammered the country's energy grid, engineers worked to restore services.
"We have to endure this winter, a winter that everyone will remember," Zelensky said on social media, as UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited to announce a new aid package.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told a government meeting, "Almost all Ukraine's critical infrastructure has been reconnected."
Critical infrastructure includes water utilities, heat generation plants, hospitals and emergency services.
But Shmygal said ordinary consumers continued to face scheduled power cuts across every region of the country.
Ukraine's Western allies have denounced the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as a "war crime". The strikes have come in the wake of a string of military setbacks for Russia on the frontlines.
Moscow insists it is targeting only military-linked infrastructure and has blamed Kyiv for the blackouts, saying Ukraine can end the suffering by agreeing to Russian demands.
Putin meets mothers
Meanwhile, for the first time since he launched the war in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin met the mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine, assuring those whose children had been killed that he and Russia's elite "share this pain".
"I want you to know I, personally, and the entire leadership of the country share this pain," he told them.
He said that many reports about the conflict could not be trusted, describing them as "fake news, deceit and lies".
Russia has introduced legislation that effectively bans public criticism of the war.
Kremlin critics accuse authorities of concealing the real number of dead and wounded Russian troops.
Anger and concern have built across Russia since the Kremlin announced in September that hundreds of thousands of well-trained and well-equipped conscripts would be sent to the battlefield to bolster Moscow's struggling campaign.
But chaos ensued, with widespread reports of exempted men -- including the elderly and infirm -- being dispatched to the front and conscripts dying after receiving nearly no training, forcing the Kremlin to concede "mistakes".
Putin's meeting with the soldiers' mothers is a sign the Kremlin takes the growing malaise seriously.
Visiting Kyiv on Friday, Britain's foreign minister announced new aid for Ukraine, including ambulances and support for victims of sexual violence by Russian soldiers.
"Russia is continuing to try and break Ukrainian resolve through its brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure," Cleverly said.
"Russia will fail," he said, vowing UK support "will continue for as long as it takes".
Meanwhile, the head of Russian mercenary outfit Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Friday that a former US Marine general and several British and Finnish fighters were operating with the group in Ukraine.
"(Finns) are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), which is commanded by a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps," Prigozhin's press service said he told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.