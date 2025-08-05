UK-France migrant returns deal comes into effect

A deal between London and Paris under which Britain can return some migrants who cross the Channel in small boats back to France will come into force Tuesday, the UK Home Office announced.

The agreement, which was struck between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron during the latter's state visit to the UK last month, involves a "one-in, one-out" scheme to curb record levels of irregular Channel crossings.

The two governments signed the final text last week, with the EU Commission giving its "green light on this innovative approach", the UK Home Office said in a press release Monday.