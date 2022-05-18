Russia closing Moscow offices of Canadian broadcaster CBC: ministry

Canada in March formally banned RT and RT France from its airwaves, saying their programming was "not consistent with Canadian broadcasting standards".
RT and state-controlled outlet Sputnik have been blocked in most Western countries since Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, accused of spreading propaganda. Zakharova said Canada's decision had been "Russophobic" and that the CBC had become "propaganda noise".
"Any alternative view is declared to be Kremlin disinformation," she said. Canada has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and among those pushing hardest for harsh sanctions against Moscow.
Moscow has in response slapped travel bans on several hundred Canadians, including senior officials, lawmakers and journalists.