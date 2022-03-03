Russia condemns EU’s role in developments in Ukraine

6. if there are doubts regarding the policy of the buyer country, in particular, its compliance with commitments on the non-use of force, and commitments to international humanitarian law and to non-proliferation and other areas of arms control (Kiev is not a shining example of compliance with these commitments, especially in light of the factual instances of grey schemes in arms exports from Ukraine);

7. if there is a risk that the military technology or equipment will be diverted to an undesirable end-user, including terrorist organisations (in light of the uncontrolled distribution of weapons in Ukraine, it is virtually guaranteed that some of them will eventually make their way to the shadow market);

8. if deliveries could disrupt the balance between militarisation and socioeconomic development of the recipient state (Kiev should pay more attention to the Ukrainian economy rather than use force to suppress dissent).

The EU citizens and agencies involved in the delivery of lethal weapons, fuel and lubricants to the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be held responsible for any consequences of these actions during the ongoing special military operation. They should be aware of the severity of these consequences.

Another myth that has been exposed, said the statement of the Russian foreign ministry, is the EU’s claim that its unilateral restrictions which are incompatible with international law, are not directed against the Russian people. The Brussels officials, who only recently posed as a “strategic partner” of Russia, are saying openly that they intend to inflict the maximum possible damage on Russia, hit its weak spots, batter the Russian economy and “suppress Russia’s economic growth.”

The statement said, we are sure that this is not going to work. We will provide tough response to the EU’s actions. Russia will continue to ensure the implementation of its vital national interests, notwithstanding the sanctions or threats of sanctions. The Western countries should wake up to the fact that the days of their undivided rule in the global economy are long gone.