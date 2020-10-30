Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

IANS
Moscow
A general view shows the State Historical Museum and the Kremlin wall as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Moscow, Russia on 6 May 2020
A general view shows the State Historical Museum and the Kremlin wall as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Moscow, Russia on 6 May 2020Reuters

Russia reported record 17,717 new COVID-19 cases and 366 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national COVID-19 response center said.

According to the center's statement, 14,740 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 1,186,041, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Moscow registered 4,906 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections in the capital to 413,928, the statement said.

Advertisement

To date, a total of 1,581,693 COVID-19 cases and 27,301 related deaths have been recorded in Russia. The country ranks fourth worldwide by its nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases with the United States remaining the first.

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a national mask mandate as coronavirus infections continued to surge.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin's order for 30 per cent of all business employees to work remotely has been prolonged until 28 November.

More News

France on 'emergency' footing after deadly knife attack at church

A police officer stands near Notre Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France 29 October 2020

Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack at French church

Forensic specialists inspect the area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, 29 October , 2020.

France, Germany impose drastic curbs as coronavirus surges in Europe

A woman walks past empty tables of a restaurant, in Berlin's Mitte district

EU mobilises €96 million for Rohingyas

EU mobilises €96 million for Rohingyas