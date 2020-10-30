Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

Russia reported record 17,717 new COVID-19 cases and 366 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national COVID-19 response center said.

According to the center's statement, 14,740 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 1,186,041, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Moscow registered 4,906 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections in the capital to 413,928, the statement said.