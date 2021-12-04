Russia saw record 74,893 Covid deaths in October

Russia's Covid-19 death toll has reached at least 578,020, the third worst in the world, according to Reuters calculations based on official statistics for October, the country's deadliest month so far.

Russia ranks behind the United States and Brazil with around 787,000 and 615,000 deaths respectively, according to Reuters calculations, having overtaken India in October.

Figures released on Friday by the official statistics agency Rosstat showed at least 74,893 people died from Covid-19 or related causes in October, exceeding the previous peak of 51,044 in July.