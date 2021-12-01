Russia says Ukraine massing troops near separatist east

AFP

Moscow said Wednesday that Ukraine has massed tens of thousands of troops in the country’s east, where Kiev is fighting pro-Russian separatists, as worries grow over an escalation in the long-simmering conflict.

Kiev’s Western allies last month began raising the alarm over a fresh Russian troop build-up around Ukraine’s borders and warned of a possible winter invasion.

The Kremlin has denied the claims and blamed the escalation in tensions on the West supplying Ukraine with modern weaponry, conducting drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near Russia’s borders.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are building up their military strength, massing heavy equipment and personnel,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.