Russia to 'intensify' fighting, Zelensky warns

Ukraine said it had also repulsed fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern front, rocked by weeks of fierce battles as Moscow tries to seize the industrial Donbas region.

Earlier, Zelensky vowed his troops would not give up the south of the country, after he visited the frontline there.

But Zelensky’s defiance came as NATO’s chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that the war could grind on “for years” and urged Western countries to be ready to offer long-term military, political and economic aid.

“We must not weaken in our support of Ukraine, even if the costs are high—not only in terms of military support but also because of rising energy and food prices,” Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a similar warning, saying a failure to provide sustained support for Kyiv would risk “the greatest victory for aggression” since World War II.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged Western countries to step up their deliveries of arms since the 24 February invasion, despite warnings from nuclear-armed Russia that it could trigger wider conflict.