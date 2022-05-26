Russian central bank slashes rate to rein in ruble

The policy-setting meeting was originally set to take place on June 10 but the central bank surprised the market by announcing Wednesday that an extraordinary meeting would take place the next day.

"Financial stability risks decreased somewhat, enabling a relaxation of some capital control measures," it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Bank of Russia said it "holds open the prospect of key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings."

The next rate-setting meeting is set to take place on 10 June.