Russia’s mission is to create ‘new world’: Putin

“We are tasked, essentially, with building a new world,” Putin said, adding the West was aiming for global “hegemony”.

“The West always needs an enemy,” he said.

As Moscow grows more isolated in the West and faces unprecedented sanctions over its Ukraine campaign, Putin accused the West of trying to create a “new Iron Curtain” with Russia.

“Europe is fencing itself off from us and creating a new Iron Curtain,” said Putin, who served in the Soviet KGB.

“We are not the ones shutting the door. It’s Europe that’s shutting the door,” he added.