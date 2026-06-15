I'm proud of my Bangladeshi identity, but I am mayor for everyone in Newham: Forhad Hussain

Did you ever dream of becoming a mayor, particularly as the son of an immigrant family?
Forhad Hussain: Growing up in Newham, I never set out with an ambition to become a councillor or mayor. My focus was always on serving my community. As the son of an immigrant family, this journey shows the opportunities that Britain and Newham can offer. It shows that hard work, community involvement and public service can open doors regardless of your background. I am proud of my roots and grateful to the residents who placed their trust in me.
You have made history as the first British-Bangladeshi Executive Mayor elected from a major mainstream political party in Newham and possibly in the UK. How significant is this achievement for you?
Forhad Hussain: It is indeed a humbling and historic moment. I hope it inspires young British-Bangladeshis and other underrepresented communities to believe that they can aspire to leadership roles. While I am proud of this achievement, my focus is on being a Mayor for everyone in Newham and delivering real improvements to people’s lives.
Prothom Alo :
Nationally, the Labour Party has suffered setbacks and lost council seats in Newham as well. Yet you won the mayoral election. Did voters support Forhad Hussain as an individual or were they voting for the Labour Party? What message do you think voters have sent through this result?
Forhad Hussain: I believe voters looked at both the individual candidate and the values we represent. The result shows that residents wanted experienced leadership focused on local issues. It was also a message that people want councils to focus on practical concerns such as housing, cleaner neighbourhoods, safer streets and better services rather than political point-scoring.
Labour has not secured an outright majority on the council. The Green Party and Newham Independents have emerged as significant political forces. How do you plan to build consensus and govern effectively on major council decisions?
Residents expect politicians to work together. I will engage constructively with councillors from all parties and independents where there is common ground. We may disagree on some issues, but on matters such as housing, community safety, cleanliness and supporting families, I believe we can find areas of cooperation while respecting democratic differences.
What are your three main priorities for your first 100 days in office as Mayor
First, improving neighbourhood services and street cleanliness. Second, delivering a fair and compassionate parking policy which does not punish residents while respecting our environment. Third, strengthening community safety by working closely with residents, the police and local partners to address anti-social behaviour and crime. These are the issues residents raised most frequently during the campaign. Implementation will be done in phases, in collaboration with all councillors and I would like to thank Newham residents for their patience.
Prothom Alo :
Housing, cleanliness and public safety are among the biggest concerns for Newham residents. What specific plans do you have to address these issues?
We need a practical approach: building and delivering more affordable homes, taking stronger action against rogue landlords and overcrowding, improving street cleaning and tackling fly-tipping, and strengthening partnerships with the police to address anti-social behaviour and crime. Residents deserve clean, safe communities and decent housing.
Newham is home to around 40,000–50,000 people of Bangladeshi heritage. What message would you like to send to the British-Bangladeshi community?
Thank you for your contribution to Newham’s success. Our community has helped build businesses, support families and strengthen civic life across the borough. I encourage everyone to remain engaged, participate in public life, and continue investing in education, enterprise and community leadership. Your success is Newham’s success.
Prothom Alo :
In neighbouring Tower Hamlets Council, British-Bangladeshi politician Lutfur Rahman has also been re-elected as Mayor. How do you view the fact that two of London’s five executive mayoral boroughs are now led by politicians of Bangladeshi heritage?
I think it reflects the remarkable contribution that British-Bangladeshis have made to London and the UK over many decades. Communities that first arrived as migrants are now playing a full role in every part of public life, including leadership at the highest local level.
For me, the most important point is not which party people belong to, but that our democracy is becoming more representative of the communities it serves. I hope it inspires young British-Bangladeshis to engage in public service, participate in mainstream politics and believe that no position is beyond their reach. Ultimately, what matters is delivering for residents and improving people’s lives.
In the past, several British-Bangladeshi politicians have reached high positions in UK politics including ministerial roles. But many struggled to maintain their influence and eventually faded from the political spotlight. Why do you think this happens and how do you intend to avoid that pattern?
Politics is ultimately about delivery. Public trust must be earned continuously. Politicians lose influence when they become disconnected from the communities they serve. My focus will remain on listening to residents, solving practical problems and delivering tangible results. If you stay grounded and focused on service, public support is more likely to endure.
I want residents to feel proud of their borough and confident about its future. As for political ambitions, my immediate focus is entirely on delivering for Newham. Success should be measured by what we achieve for residents, not by titles or positions.
What advice would you give to young British-Bangladeshis who aspire to enter politics and public service in the UK?
Get involved early. Volunteer, join community organisations, engage with local issues and develop a genuine commitment to public service. Do not be discouraged by setbacks. Politics needs people from all backgrounds who are prepared to work hard, listen to others and make a positive difference. Leadership begins with serving your community.
Prothom Alo :
Five or ten years from now, what would you like people to remember Forhad Hussain for? What are your long-term political ambitions and future plans?
I would like people to say that I helped make Newham cleaner, safer, fairer and more united. I want residents to feel proud of their borough and confident about its future. As for political ambitions, my immediate focus is entirely on delivering for Newham. Success should be measured by what we achieve for residents, not by titles or positions.