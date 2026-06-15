I'm proud of my Bangladeshi identity, but I am mayor for everyone in Newham: Forhad Hussain

Forhad Hussain, of Bangladeshi origin, has made history by being elected as the executive mayor of Newham Council in London, United Kingdom. He is the first mayor of Bangladeshi descent in Newham. He is also the first executive mayor of Bangladeshi origin to be elected as a nominee of a major mainstream political party in the UK. In the local elections held on 7 May, though the ruling Labour Party suffered a major setback nationally, in Newham, Forhad Hussain won as the party’s nominee.

In an interview with Prothom Alo’s London correspondent, Sahidul Islam, he spoke candidly about his political journey, his electoral success, future plans for Newham and the political participation of British Bangladeshis.