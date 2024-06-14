Fed-up Britons consider an election gamble on wildcard Farage

Britain's two main political parties are battling hard for the east London town of Romford, but some voters there are weary of broken promises, lacking trust in politicians and weighing up a vote for the election wildcard: Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives are trailing the centre-left Labour Party by around 20 points in national polls ahead of a 4 July election, with the rising popularity of Reform threatening to split the right-of-centre vote.

Romford has voted Conservative at every election since 2001, but this time it is predicted to be a much closer fight between the Conservatives and Keir Starmer's opposition Labour.

Voters whom Reuters spoke to at a busy Friday market in the town centre, where everything from plants to handbags were on offer, cited a range of issues as top in their minds including immigration, healthcare, and the cost of living.

Only Sunak or Starmer have a realistic shot at being prime minister, but the surprise mid-campaign return to frontline politics by prominent Brexit campaigner Farage, a right-wing populist, has made many think again about how to cast their ballot.

"You don't know who to believe," said 68-year-old Jacqueline Harry when asked which party's election pledges appealed to her. "It's trust, if they are actually going to do it."

Retired factory worker Harry said the country was in a mess, she did not trust the Conservatives and wanted change. Usually a Labour voter, she has been tempted by Farage but worries that it might be a wasted vote.