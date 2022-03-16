Saudi crown prince meets UK PM Johnson in Riyadh

Advertisement
Saudi energy minister prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also attended the meeting in Riyadh, SPA said, adding that Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic partnership council on the occasion of the visit.

Johnson, who was in the United Arab Emirates earlier on Wednesday, is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on president Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.