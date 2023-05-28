'Most important' drone attack on Kyiv since invasion: Ukraine

Russia carried out the "most important" drone attack on Kyiv overnight Saturday-Sunday since the start of the invasion, military authorities said.

Forty of the 54 drones launched targeted the capital, killing two people and wounding three.

"In total a record number of explosive drones launched were counted: 54!" Ukraine's air force said in a Telegram post on Sunday.

"It's the most important drone attack against the capital since the start of the invasion" in February 2022, the regional military administration said on Telegram.