Several Tory heavyweights enter already fractious race to replace Johnson

A trio of Conservative heavyweights, including former health ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, late Saturday announced their bids to succeed prime minister Boris Johnson, meaning eight contenders have entered the already acrimonious leadership race.

Javid, also a former finance minister, and Hunt, who finished runner-up to Johnson in the last contest in 2019, were joined on the growing candidate list by current chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed to that post on Tuesday.

None of the trio are frontrunners in recent polls of Conservative party members who will ultimately choose their new leader and Johnson’s replacement, but are among the most high-profile to have launched campaigns so far.