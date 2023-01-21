UK PM Sunak fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

British police fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt while he filmed a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party's fortunes.

Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for a "brief error of judgement", had uploaded the video to Instagram during a trip to north west England. It was widely shared by other users who noticed that he had not buckled up.

Local police had said later that day they would investigate, and confirmed late on Friday that an offence had taken place.