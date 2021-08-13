Six dead including suspected gunman in UK shooting

Six people, including the suspected gunman, died Thursday following a “serious firearms incident” in the southwestern English city of Plymouth, police said, with reports one victim was a child aged under 10.

Devon and Cornwall Police declared a “critical incident” in the Keyham area of Plymouth early Thursday evening after the shooting, but later said it was not being considered terrorism related.

Officers responded alongside other emergency services, including air ambulance staff, to reports of gunshots in the residential neighbourhood near some of the city’s docks.

“Two females and two males were deceased at the scene,” Devon and Cornwall Police said in an update early Friday after hours of uncertainty around the incident.

Police added another male—believed to be the gunman—was also found dead nearby while another female treated at the scene died a short time later in hospital.

“All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds,” the force said.