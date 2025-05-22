UK net migration in 2024 fell by half to 431,000

Net migration to the UK dropped by half in 2024, the latest official figures showed on Thursday, in what will be a welcome boost for under-fire Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated the figure for last year stood at 431,000, a dramatic drop from the 860,000 recorded in the year to December 2023.

It was the biggest fall in net migration -- the difference between the numbers of people arriving in the UK and those leaving -- since the Covid pandemic.

"Long-term net migration is down by almost 50 per cent," the ONS said in its latest report.

"We are seeing reductions in people arriving on work- and study-related visas," it added.