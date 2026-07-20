Andy Burnham set to become UK PM

Andy Burnham will Monday become Britain's sixth prime minister to move into Downing Street since 2016, with an in-tray overflowing with challenges and little time to make his mark.

The new leader takes over from the unpopular Keir Starmer just two years after the outgoing prime minister led Labour to power in a landslide election victory after 14 years of Conservative rule.

After being asked by King Charles III to form the next government, Burnham, 56, is due to make his first speech Monday outside 10 Downing Street shortly after Starmer has said his farewells.

In an interview with The Times published late Sunday, Burnham set out his ambition for change, saying he wanted to draw a line under a decade of political turmoil.

"What we've been doing hasn't been working. That's the way I see it," he said.

"I am going to try and do things in a different way."

In his first speech he was to acknowledge he feels "acutely conscious" of the need for a more stable brand of politics, as he becomes the sixth new prime minister in the last 10 years.