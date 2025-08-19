Zelensky says ready for bilateral meeting with Putin to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was willing to meet directly with his Russian counterpart to end the war.

Speaking to reporters after talks with US President Donald Trump and several European leaders at the White House, Zelensky said he was ready for what would be his first face-to-face with Vladimir Putin since Moscow’s invasion nearly three and a half years ago.

“I confirmed—and all European leaders supported me—that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin,” Zelensky said following the summit.

Zelensky has come under increasing pressure to cede territory to end the grinding war, as Russia makes a series of advances.