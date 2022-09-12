Western arms production to ramp up as Ukraine burns through stockpiles

“They will discuss how our defence industrial bases can best equip Ukraine’s future forces with the capabilities that they need,” he said at a meeting at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany of the Ukraine Contact Group, 50 countries currently supporting the war effort.

On Friday, the Pentagon’s arms acquisition chief Bill LaPlante said the meeting would take place in Brussels on 28 September.

The goal is to determine “how we can continue to work together to ramp up production of key capabilities and resolve supply chain issues and increase interoperability and interchangeability of our systems,” LaPlante told reporters at the Pentagon.