Ukraine troops trying to cross Dnipro river in Kherson: Russia

"The enemy conducted a number of unsuccessful attempts to establish a foothold on the islands and left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro river," Russia's defence ministry said Friday in a daily briefing.

However, Russian military bloggers said Ukrainian troops had managed to cross the river and were still in position on the Russian-controlled side.

A video shared Friday on Telegram by the WarGonzo channel, which is close to Russia's military, claimed to show Russian forces shelling Ukrainian troops in the darkness as they landed near the village of Krynky. It said fighting in the region was ongoing.