Putin gifts historic treasures to church amid Ukraine campaign

For nearly a century, visitors came to Moscow’s Tretyakov Gallery to admire the perfect harmony of Russia’s most famous icon: the “Trinity”, painted by Andrei Rublev in the Middle Ages.

The almost 600-year-old artwork depicting three angels is one of the most recognisable Russian masterpieces in the world.

Last month, however, President Vladimir Putin handed over the historic icon to the Russian Orthodox Church, the latest sign of the tightening alliance between the Kremlin and religious leaders.

The handover has sparked an outcry from restorers and art historians, who warn the extremely fragile mediaeval icon might not survive outside the Tretyakov Gallery’s walls.

It comes as Russia’s offensive in Ukraine stretches into its second year, with Patriarch Kirill throwing his support behind the assault and saying that dying in Ukraine “washes away all sins”.

Lev Lifshits, one of the country’s leading art historians, warned that the “Trinity” could be destroyed and said he believed the decision to give it to the church was political.