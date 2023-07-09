Ukraine’s Zelenskiy brings home Azovstal commanders from Turkey on war’s 500th day

Thanks To Turkish President

In a ceremony later alongside the men in the western city of Lviv, Zelenskiy thanked Erdogan for helping secure their release and pledged to bring home all remaining prisoners.

He said that before the outbreak of war, “many people in the world still did not understand what we are, what you are, what to expect from us and what our heroes are. Now everyone understands.”

Many Ukrainians hailed the return of the men.

“Finally! The best news ever. Congratulations to our brothers!” Major Maksym Zhorin, fighting in eastern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Referring to a counter-offensive launched by Ukrainian forces in the past month, Denys Prokopenko, one of the five commanders, told the gathering that his men “will have our word to say in the battles. The most important thing is that Ukraine has seized the strategic initiative and is advancing.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the 500 days by describing Russia as “the sole obstacle to a just and lasting peace” and promising to back Kyiv “for as long as it takes”.

France’s foreign ministry said the time frame “must bring Russia to the realisation that it is in an impasse and immediately stop its illegal war of aggression”.