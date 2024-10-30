Spain races to save victims as floods kill 72

Spanish rescuers on Wednesday scrambled to save people trapped by surging tides of muddy water in floods that have killed at least 72 people in the country's east.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged citizens to remain vigilant as the danger persisted and three days of mourning were declared after the disaster on a scale rarely seen in the European nation.

Heavy rain and fierce winds have lashed Spain since the beginning of the week after a storm formed over the Mediterranean Sea, triggering floods in the eastern Valencia and southern Andalusia regions.

The body coordinating emergency services in the Valencia region announced a new provisional death toll of 70 in a statement, adding that bodies were still being recovered and identified.

Another two people died in the neighbouring region of Castilla-La Mancha, its leader Emiliano Garcia-Page told reporters.

The toll could rise as some people remain unaccounted for.

Cars lay scattered and piled on top of each other on roads near the Mediterranean coastal city of Valencia after a mudslide, an AFP journalist saw.