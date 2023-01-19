High power prices drive some patients in Spain into poverty

Jose Maria Casais’s 2,700 euros-a-month income from a pension and incapacity benefits ought to leave him better off than most of his fellow Spaniards.

But Casais, a retired engineer living in Barcelona, says he is being forced to raid his savings every month after his energy bills soared because of his reliance on an oxygen machine to alleviate his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

For the past two years, Casais has been plugged into the oxygen concentrator for up to 24 hours a day. His electricity bill has almost tripled since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, he says, triggering an energy crisis in Europe because of its dependence on Russian gas. He’s part of a middle class in Spain being dragged into poverty by the crisis. Nearly 4 per cent of Spanish households in the fourth income decile - a segment typically viewed as middle class - have spent more than half of their income on energy since the rise in prices last year, an Oxfam survey found.